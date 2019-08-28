There will be a controlled burns taking place on Fort Hood on Saturday and Sunday in order to help prevent wildfires on the ranges. The controlled burns will occur at the northeast part of the range Saturday and the southeast part of the range Sunday.
Fort Hood also performed a controlled burn last weekend, causing white smoke to be seen above the post from Killeen.
