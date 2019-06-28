A Fort Hood soldier killed in action earlier this week in Afghanistan will be buried in Central Texas, a Fort Hood official confirmed.
Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, New York, died from of injuries he received while engaged in small arms combat in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, according to a Department of Defense news release.
Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood. Another soldier, Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, was also killed in the same engagement. He was with the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the DOD.
Johnston’s body is being returned to Central Texas for burial, Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug said Friday, although he couldn’t immediately confirm which cemetery or the date of burial.
Haug said Johnston’s battalion at Fort Hood is planning to hold a memorial ceremony on post that will be for soldiers and invited guests only.
“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Sergeant James Johnston,” said Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, commander of 79th Ordnance Battalion. “He was the epitome of what we as Soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready. We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world,”
Johnston joined the Army in July 2013 as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, according to Fort Hood.
He deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.