A 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier hasn’t been seen since last Friday, Army officials confirmed Friday.
Pvt. Dylan Pemberton is currently “absent without leave,” according to Capt. Jason Welch, 3rd Cavalry PAO.
“There is a very active effort to try and find him,” Welch said. Army officials are also working with unnamed authorities in an effort to locate Pemberton.
Pemberton said there currently is no evidence to indicate any malpractice, or that the soldier is missing against his will.
Welch said that Pemberton’s troop commander is in touch with Kristin Niedzielski, who he said is Pemberton’s mother. In a Facebook post that has been shared nearly 3,000 times, Niedzielski said Pemberton is currently driving a silver Toyota Camry rental car with damage on the passenger side.
