FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials released the name of a soldier found unresponsive on March 12 Monday afternoon.
Spc. Max Tyler Whitwell, 23, of Bronx, N.Y., was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Chris Mitchell on March 12.
Details surrounding the death are under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command.
“I can tell you that at this point in the investigation we don’t have any indications of foul play,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for CID. “But we have not completely ruled it out while we conduct a thorough investigation.”
Whitwell entered active duty service in May 2018 as an indirect fire infantryman, according to a press released from Fort Hood. He was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since Dec. 2018.
Awards and decorations Whitwell received include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
“The Blackjack Brigade is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Specialist Max Tyler Whitwell,” said Col. Jeremy Wilson, commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Specialist Whitwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
