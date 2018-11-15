Multiple media outlets in Kansas and Oklahoma are identifying the Fort Hood soldier who died in a Humvee rollover last week as Pfc. Jacob Casebolt, of Sedan, Kansas.
Casebolt’s body is expected to arrive at Tulsa International Airport this afternoon, according to a report posted this morning by KOTV, the CBS affiliate in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Patriot Guard will then provide an an escort from Tulsa to Sedan. Casebolt had recently returned from a year-long deployment in South Korea, and is a 2016 graduate of Sedan High School, the TV station reported.
Fort Hood officials have not released his name, but announced on Monday that one soldier was killed and another injured Nov. 8. during a military vehicle accident on post.
A memorial service for Casebolt is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sedan High School Auditorium, according to the website for KGGF, a news radio station in southeast Kansas. Casebolt will be buried with full military honors at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney, Kansas, the radio station reported.
Both soldiers in the Humvee are assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. It rolled over near Elijah and Antelope roads in Fort Hood's western training area at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 8, Fort Hood officials said.
The passenger was pronounced deceased by a Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center emergency room physician after the soldier was transported to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle survived the accident with injuries and was also transported to the medical center for treatment, where the soldier is in stable condition.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to Fort Hood.
Humvees are equipped with seat belts and all soldiers are required to wear them, according to III Corps and Fort Hood regulations.
Vehicle rollovers have resulted in deaths on Fort Hood.
A Humvee rollover in June 2015 killed a Texas Army National Guard soldier on Fort Hood for training.
Eight soldiers and one U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadet were killed in June 2016 when their military vehicle rolled over in a low-water crossing on Fort Hood.
