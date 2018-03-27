FORT HOOD — A platoon of Fort Hood soldiers transporting vehicles and supplies to units training at Fort Bliss had the chance to make a difference on Saturday when they passed a vehicle on the side of the road on fire and a family struggling to get away.
The soldiers, from 96th Transportation Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, were heading east on Insterstate 10 near Van Horn when they spotted the smoke. They immediately pulled over to render assistance.
The driver had lost control of her vehicle while going eastbound on I-10, narrowly missing an elderly couple driving west before crashing into the ditch with her two young sons, approximately aged 5 and 10. The elderly couple had stopped to help and all needed assistance getting away from the burning vehicle.
Read more about how the soldiers helped out at the scene in Wednesday’s Fort Hood Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.