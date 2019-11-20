While deployed to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve — a training mission in Germany and other European countries — several Fort Hood soldiers met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month, 1st Cavalry Division officials confirmed this week.
Fort Hood soldiers from 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hosted an event for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Germany on Nov. 7. Pompeo talked with the troops and got a tour of their tanks and other vehicles.
