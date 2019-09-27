FORT HOOD — In today’s fast-paced, combined-arms environment, military actions require precisely coordinated movements and time sensitive decision making. None of this is possible without access to the right information at the right time, which is why Army units take pride in being proficient in their communication equipment.

Troopers from 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team went out to conduct a series of exercises this week created by troopers from the brigade’s 91st Engineer Battalion. The training is designed to test the soldiers’ proficiency and authenticate their equipment during the training.

Lana Husband started her journalism career as a Unit Pubic Affairs Representative for the 504th MI Company while deployed to Iraq. Now, Lana uses her 10 yrs experience to cover local news in the Central Texas Area focusing on technology and the military.

