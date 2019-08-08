Mortars 1.jpg

Pfc Thomas Perry of Diablo Troop 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment looks through a Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder during a Thursday mortar training exercise at Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD — Mortarmen and forward observers from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division honed their craft firing live rounds down range at Fort Hood Thursday.

The training focused on qualifying with a mortar using high explosive rounds with target locations radioed in by forward observers hidden in the tree line almost a mile away. Working cohesively as a team, the soldiers conducted day and nighttime training. The rounds have a 70-meter kill radius on impact, making it a dominant force for a commander’s disposal, but also demonstrating how communication is key to completing any mission, according to soldiers involved in the training.

Mortars 3.jpg

Staff Sgt. Alex Martin, Spc. Jacob Beir, and Pfc. Mitchel Schultz of Comanche Troop 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment work to put the mortar into high range during a Thursday Mortar Training Exercise at Fort Hood.
Mortars 2.jpg

Spc. Brookyln Smitherman of 1st Squadron 7th Cavalry Regiment looks over her sector of fire from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Thursday Mortar Training Exercise at Fort Hood.

