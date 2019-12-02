Maria Reed

Fort Hood's Maria Reed, the 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Army Military Spouse of the Year, is featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Reed was there talk about an initiative to reach 1 million people on Giving Tuesday through the Giving Tuesday Military Movement.

Fort Hood's Twitter feed on Monday featured Fort Hood spouse and 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Army Military Spouse of the Year Maria Reed on the Kelly Clarkson Show as she promoted the Giving Tuesday Military Movement.

The first Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known worldwide as Giving Tuesday, a day set aside to give back through kind words and actions.

