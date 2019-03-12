FORT HOOD — Fort Hood’s nominee for the 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year has been nominated as the Army-wide Spouse of the Year, joining five other spouses from across the service branches to compete for the national Department of Defense-wide honor.
Armed Forces Insurance is in its 12th year of recognizing military spouses from all branches of the armed forces who are making a difference in their communities. Reed was nominated for her work with the military community after creating the video web series “Moving With The Military,” which shares the trials and triumphs of military families and celebrates them with a surprise home makeover.
Reed will join the other branch winners at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 9, where the overall winner will be announced.
“I was shocked, happy and excited all at the same time,” she said about learning she was the Army-wide nomination. “It was really incredible.”
Reed said the support she received from the Fort Hood community for the competition to be named Army Spouse of the Year was very touching, but not surprising because of the incredible military spouse community.
“I’m very thankful and blessed the Fort Hood community came out in support,” the Copperas Cove resident said.
One fellow Cove resident and military spouse was not surprised by the honor, however.
“Maria Reed is a shining example of what a military spouse should be by caring for her family, supporting her service member’s career and working in her community to leave it better than when she found it when she and her family are moved to their next duty station,” said Wendy Sledd, Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman. “Maria served on an action team for CCISD’s long range strategic plan and shared her expertise and guidance. We are beyond excited to have this Cove parent recognized for this honor, as it is well deserved.”
Reed and her family fled Cuba in search of a new home, freedom and the American dream when she was 18 months old, according to her profile on msoy.afi.org. Growing up, her father instilled in her an “incredible sense of love of country and patriotism” for America and she took the oath to become an American citizen on her 18th birthday.
She is currently stationed at Fort Hood with her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Reed.
“I hope that sharing the stories of military families will help bridge the military/civilians divide and bring our communities closer together,” she said. “Helping to improve the quality of life for military families is our responsibility and honor. This is my tribe, my people. We must give back to those who sacrifice so much.”
Reed added that her goal with her series is to help families from all branches of service with home makeovers, with plans through the summer to assist families from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California to Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.