FORT HOOD — Maria Reed has been named the 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Fort Hood Spouse of the Year and is one of only 18 finalists for the National Military Spouse of the Year contest.
She is currently stationed at Fort Hood with her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Reed. Voting for the Military Spouse of the Year ends at noon Tuesday, Feb. 26. You can vote for Reed at msoy.afi.org/contestants/maria-mendez-
reed.
Armed Forces Insurance is in its 12th year of recognizing military spouses from all branches of the Armed Forces who are making a difference in their communities.
Maria Reed and her family fled Cuba in search of a new home, freedom and the American dream when she was 18 months old, according to her profile on msoy.afi.org. Growing up, her father instilled in her an “incredible sense of love of country and patriotism” for America and she took the oath to become an American citizen on her 18th birthday.
She was nominated for her work with the military community after creating the series Moving With The Military, which shares the trials and triumphs of military families and celebrates them with a surprise home makeover.
Her mission is to help change the lives of military families through community and kindness, and she said in her msoy.afi.org profile that she hopes to work as a liaison with her community to help improve their quality of life.
“Inspiring military kids to dream big and give back to their community is my passion project,” she said on msoy.afi.org
Reed said it is her great honor to stand proudly with her husband as he serves the country in the United States Army.
“I hope that sharing the stories of military families will help bridge the military/civilians divide and bring our communities closer together,” she said. “Helping to improve the quality of life for military families is our responsibility and honor. This is my tribe, my people. We must give back to those who sacrifice so much.”
To vote, go to msoy.afi.org. The winner will be announced at an awards dinner May 9 at Fort Meyer in Arlington, Virginia, in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which occurs May 10.
