The Fort Hood Spouses' Club is inviting the public to join in on its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar taking place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be several crafters and direct sales companies in attendance, face painting, cookie decorating, food trucks, Santa and a raffle.
“We do have some new vendors from all over the state. We have a mesquite wood furniture vendor coming from Fredericksburg; a veteran from San Antonio is bringing his handcrafted wood American flags and coin racks. We do have a face painter for the first time. We also have several boutiques coming for the first time,” said the club’s Holiday Bazaar Chair Stacy Clady.
The Holiday Bazaar is a great way to kick off the holiday season and can be a great day for everyone in the family, said Clady.
Profits go back into the community via the Fort Hood Spouses Club grant program. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Santa will be present 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Get a $1 off your admission price by donating a non-perishable food item. Non-perishable food items will be donated to local food banks.
For tickets or volunteer opportunities please contact Stacy Clady,through email at FHSC.Bazaar.Chair@gmail.com. Interested vendors can visit the Fort Hood Spouses Club website (www.forthoodspousesclub.org) or email fh.baz.vendors@gmail.com to learn more.
If you go:
What: the 37th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Where: The Killeen Civic & Conference Center on W.S. Young Drive.
When: Nov. 10th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 11th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $6 (cash only) at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.