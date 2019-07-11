Hearing some booms in the distance?
Fort Hood soldiers with 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team began live-fire training with tanks and artillery weapons this week, according to the division.
“They will be in gunnery through the first week of August. This is their first major training push since they redeployed form Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. To this point, they have been resetting and refitting their equipment,” according to an email to the Herald from the division.
The soldiers are training with Abrams battle tanks, which has a 120 mm main gun, and Paladins, an artillery vehicle with a 155 mm gun tube.
