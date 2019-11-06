The next quarterly Fort Hood Family Housing Town Hall event will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Howze Auditorium. Fort Hood leaders will brief the status of issues within their designated unit-sponsored housing areas. The event is open to all Fort Hood residents.
The substandard family housing on military installations is a national problem, decades in the making that didn’t fully come to light until February, when the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force were called before a U.S. Senate committee to account for multiple complaints of substandard housing on military installations.
