FORT HOOD — The public is invited to attend a memorial service for U.S. Army Cpl. Tyler James Groves at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel.
Groves, 21, was killed in an accident when the car he was driving on the Interstate 14 service road in Nolanville left the roadway and ended up on the bank of Nolan Creek, according to a news release from the Nolanville Police Department. He was a member of G Troop, 1st Battalion, 12th Calvary Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and was scheduled to deploy to South Korea later this week.
According to his grandmother, Marlene Groves, Tyler was born Jan. 12, 1997 in Aurora, Colorado. He and his parents, Robert and Sarah Groves, lived in Castle Rock, Colorado where Tyler attended grade school at Castle Rock Elementary.
In 2002 Tyler, his parents and his younger sister Karissa moved to Elizabeth, Colorado. He graduated from Elizabeth High School in 2015.
Tyler was an outgoing toddler and youth who loved the outdoors and often spent time at his grandparents Buffalo Ranch east of Kiowa, Colorado, and with his other grandparents who lived in Elbert, Colorado, according to his obituary. He always wanted to be a soldier, so he enlisted in the Army in 2014 while a senior in high school, his family said.
Tyler’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting pool and online gaming. To Tyler’s friends, cousins and Army buddies he was always happy, fun to be around and generally made others laugh, according to the family.
Tyler was buried May 29 at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Elizabeth, with over 250 family, friends, military and community in attendance. The American Protection Agency coordinated dignified honors during transport and after the service and burial, an honor gathering with about 200 in attendance was held at the American Legion #82 in Elizabeth.
He is survived by his mother Sarah, father Robert, sister Karissa, paternal grandparents David and Marlene Groves, maternal grandparents Mike Heck and Cheryl Cook, maternal great-grandmother Barbara Sandy along with aunts, uncles, many cousins and other relatives.
