Dorian relief

Helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade "Air Cav" and soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade left Monday from Fort Hood to move closer to Hurricane Dorian's expected impact area.

 Maj. Paul M. Oliver | Army

Fort Hood soldiers have joined the Army’s team responding to Hurricane Dorian, according to Fort Hood officials.

“The 1st Cavalry Division is postured to respond,” said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, 1st Cavalry Division spokesman.

