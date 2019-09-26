Deployment 1

In this photo posted on the 2nd Brigade's Facebook page tanks are seen being loaded onto a train for the trip to Europe.

 Courtesy Photo

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania’s defense minister says more than 500 U.S. soldiers are set to arrive in the Baltic nation next month to help strengthen NATO’s position against Russia’s military presence in the region.

Raimundas Karoblis said the battalion-sized unit equipped with tanks and other military vehicles is being deployed as part of a U.S. initiative that keeps 6,000 troops on nine-month rotations in Europe.

