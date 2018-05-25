FORT HOOD — The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a change-of-command ceremony at Sadowski Field on Thursday to welcome new commander Brig. Gen. Darren L. Werner.
It is Werner’s third time to be stationed at Fort Hood. He most recently served at the Pentagon.
Werner replaced outgoing 13th Sustainment commander Brig. Gen. Douglas McBride Jr., who will now serve as commandant of the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Werner last served at Fort Hood with the 4th Infantry Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and later as a battalion commander in 2007.
The change of command occurs on the 20th wedding anniversary of Werner and his wife, Melissa, making for what Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson referred to as a “Phantomtastic day here at Sadowski Field as we transition the leadership.”
“I know that Brig. Gen. Werner will make us Phantom ready and Phantom strong,” said Thomson, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, referring to III Corps’ nickname of the “Phantom Corps.”
“My wife and I are excited to be back and be a part of the Phantom Warrior team,” Werner said. “My wife and I met at Fort Hood. We’ve spent the better part of our lives here at Fort Hood and are glad to be back right here with all of you.”
“I would like to thank Lt. Gen Paul Funk II for his leadership and trust as we sustained the readiness of America’s Hammer — the mighty III Corps,” McBride said of his tenure. “I would also like to thank Maj. Gen. Thomson for his guidance that was pivotal in my development.”
Referring to his service with the 13th Sustainment, Douglas said: “We gave the shirts off our back and the boots off our feet to accomplish any mission.”
