FORT HOOD – The 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion hosted a noncommissioned officer corps induction ceremony at the mission command training center at Fort Hood on Friday.
The ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the U.S. Army that welcomes new noncommissioned officers into the corps as they transition from a follower to a leader. During the ceremony 31 inductees recited the NCO Charge, an oath detailing the additional responsibilities and authorities bestowed upon each NCO, before marching through a wooden castle and saber arch to be individually recognized.
Ohio native 1st Sgt. Lakisha Fernando is the top enlisted soldier for the 96th Transportation Company. She was in charge of conducting the ceremony and also a member of the official party for the ceremony.
Fernando, who has been in the Army for nearly 20 years, said transitioning into the corps brings with it increased responsibilities and duties.
“You’re no longer considered one of the ‘troops’, you are a noncommissioned officer and you’re a leader of soldiers,” Fernando said. “Soldiers will look up to you and expect you to train them, coach them and mentor them, so they can receive the development they need to one day become a noncommissioned officer.”
Sgt. Shawn Kies, from Danville, Illinois, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 62nd Quartermaster Company, was named the distinguished honor graduate in his Basic Leader Course, the first professional development course in the U.S. Army’s noncommissioned officers education system.
“A noncommissioned officer is about not only taking care of yourself but take care of your soldiers before yourself,” Kies said. “Train, lead, make sure they are on the right path in their career because you don’t want a soldier that doesn’t like being in the military by giving them a positive role model.”
Sgt. Diosmery Martinez, from Bronx, New York, and a logistical specialist with the 62nd Quartermaster Company, was one of the inductees in the ceremony and said it took a lot of dedication and training to become an NCO. She looks forward to training and mentoring soldiers.
“I plan on motivating others so they can get promoted through the ranks as well,” Martinez said.
