Dallas Cowboys Military Combine Car Giveaway

Then Fort Hood Garrison commander Col. Todd Fox chats with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at Hood Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at the Dallas Cowboys Military Combine event.

 Amy Proctor

Fort Hood soldiers and families can meet the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at the Clear Creek Exchange from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

America’s favorite cheerleaders will be signing autographs and taking photos with their military fans at the Clear Creek Exchange.

