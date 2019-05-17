III Corps and Fort Hood leadership welcomed a new deputy commanding general for support and bid farewell to the III Corps chief of staff during a Phantom Honors Farewell and Welcome Ceremony Friday at the III Corps Headquarters flagpole.
British Army Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland was welcomed as the new III Corps deputy commanding general for support. Strickland, the fourth U.K. deputy commanding general for support, replaces British Army Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, who was reassigned to the U.K. April 3.
“It’s true as Lt. Gen (Paul) Funk, (III Corps commanding general), just said, the U.S. and U.K.’s partnership is incredibly strong,” Strickland said. “That partnership is more than just partnership, it’s friendship. Friendship is never always smooth, a friendship involves being able to tell each other honest truths. And, that’s something I’m sure we’ll continue with each other as we go ahead.”
Strickland went on to say, America’s Hammer — a nickname for III Corps — “is an awe inspiring organization. Made up of the finest people … and I look forward to serving with you over the next few years.”
Born in Hong Kong and educated in England, Strickland comes to Fort Hood following his previous assignment as head of operations in the U.K. Ministry or Defence, with responsibility for shaping political direction, crisis management and issuing direction for the conduct of all U.K. military operations.
During the ceremony, the corps also bid farewell to the current III Corps chief of staff Col. Brett Sylvia, who will continue serving at Fort Hood as a deputy commander of the 1st Cavalry Division.
