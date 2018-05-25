In the nearly two years since nine people died in a flash flood at Fort Hood, officials have added flood warning signs, stream gauges, improved alert notifications and are building bridges at some of the low-water crossings.
On June 2, 2016, eight soldiers and a cadet died when the truck they were in overturned while attempting to navigate a low-water crossing at Fort Hood’s Owl Creek during convoy operations training. Then, on April 11, 2017, a soldier disappeared when the vehicle he was driving on Turkey Run Road was swept into Clear Creek during heavy flooding. The soldier, Spc. Darius Cooper, was declared dead after a two-month search.
Brian Dosa, director of Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works, said, “Since the June 2016 accident, we have accomplished the following:
Replaced our two most dangerous (low-water crossings) with bridges — West Range Road at House Creek, at a cost of $4 million, and Georgetown Road at Cow House Creek, for $9.7 million. We are working hard to get funding to replace the low-water crossing on Turkey Run Road at Clear Creek, which will cost $14 million.”
Fort Hood DPW has also installed six U.S. Geological Survey stream gauges at critical locations on the west side of the post to better monitor and predict flash flooding. They have also installed new depth gauges at all low-water sites to allow soldiers and others to better see and understand water depth.
“(We) constructed two new message boards (we now have a total of six) to help communicate hazardous conditions to drivers,” Dosa said. “We also repaired/replaced low-water crossing signage at all low-water crossing sites (“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” for example).”
The plan is to eventually eliminate low-water crossings — the ones with the culverts under the roads, Dosa said in a previous interview. A culvert is a pipe that allows water to pass under the road.
Dosa said the plan is to replace the culverts with bridges at the low-water crossings on roads used by personally owned vehicles and non-tactical military vehicles. The culverts cannot handle heavy rainfall, which leads to the roads being submerged. Most of these crossings have culverts.
At tactical low-water crossings, however, there are no plans to build bridges — the crossings are equipped with the flood gauges and signs that say “when flooded, turn around don’t drown,” “impassable during high water,” and “flood area ahead,” Dosa said.
“We are trying to get better at predicting when we have flooding at Fort Hood,” Dosa said.
The post also has an AtHoc Integrated Warning System for all soldiers, civilians and family members on post, said post spokesman Christopher Haug. While all service members on post are required to sign up to receive the alerts on their personal phones, it is suggested that all family members have their cell phones signed up to receive the alerts as well.
“The system notifies all cell phones in the database, regardless of the carrier they use,” Haug said. “They just have to sign up their cell number to receive it.”
They AtHoc system pushes warnings for all emergencies, man-made or natural, to include flash-flood warnings, according to an in-brief handout from the Fort Hood Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. Soldiers can sign up their family member’s cell numbers from their work computers.
