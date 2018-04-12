Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Killeen on April 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic is staffed and sponsored by attorney members of the Bell County Bar Association in conjunction with the Veterans Legal Initiative, a coalition of local bar associations to provide pro bono legal services to United States veterans in 18 counties in Texas.
The clinic will be held at the Texas Workforce Commission, 300 Cheyenne Drive, Killeen. No appointment is necessary. Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive guidance and consultation at the clinic from a volunteer attorney. Financial guidelines apply for additional free legal representation. Legal issues may include family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veterans benefits.
For more information on the legal clinic, contact the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133.
