FORT HOOD — Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II gave his final formal press briefing as the III Corps and Fort Hood commander Tuesday at the III Corps Headquarters on Fort Hood.
Funk has been selected for a fourth star and will take command of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, this summer. His replacement has not been named.
The commander spoke of his time in charge of III Corps and of some differences between now and when his father, retired Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk Sr., commanded III Corps in the 1990s after Desert Storm.
“I’ve had a reduction in the amount of soldiers (since) he was the corps commander,” said the younger Funk, who commands roughly 90,000 soldiers across five military installations. “He had around 155,000. That was the Army coming back from Desert Storm. We had to make transitions along the way ... I guess I learned from my dad along the way the most important thing to do — for a corps headquarters, division headquarters — is to manage transition and to lead through change.”
Funk said his father taught him that no matter what the condition on the battlefield, it’s going to change; something he took to heart.
“It’s really cool when your hero is your dad, and you get to talk to him every day,” he said.
Shortly after taking command of the corps in 2017, Funk II led the corps’ headquarters to take charge of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. One of the most memorable moments of the deployment, he said, was after IS was defeated in Raqqa, Syria, prompting the Iraqi prime minister to declare IS’ defeat in Iraq.
When asked how he would feel next month when signing off with his signature “I am Funk, and I am a Phantom Warrior” for the final time, the commander had to take a moment to collect himself.
“It’s going to be hard ... but it’s going to be with an incredible amount of humility and pride,” he said. “This is my home town, these are my people. This is where I live and my family grew up.”
The Central Texas area is “incredibly important” to him, Funk II added, saying that he and his wife would eventually be back to make it their permanent home when his time in the Army was done.
“This is my home. We are Central Texans.”
As he leaves the corps for his new command, however, Funk said he wanted his soldiers to know how proud he is of them and the job they do on a daily basis.
“I am incredibly proud of the way they have tackled training, maintaining morale, discipline and teamwork,” he said. “How they took the ‘Phantom Vision’ and inculcated it into themselves, their organizations, their families and into their homes.
“They are the bedrock of our nation ... they are the best the nation has to offer.”
Funk II and his wife, Beth Funk, were honored Monday at the post’s Club Hood by state and local dignitaries such as State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado. They will be given a formal send-off by Fort Hood June 5.
For a closer look at the Funk family, see the May 29 edition of the Fort Hood Herald.
