1-7 fun day

Miah Mayberry, 2, left, and 5-year-old Sophia Ramirez play in the water at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove on Thursday. Miah, the daughter of Spc. Jessical Harper of Darkhorse Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, and Sophia, the daughter of Spc. Douglas Hearston and Megan Ladner, with the squadron's Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, play in the water together at the squadron family fun day. The unit is a part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

COPPERAS COVE — Family fun day is usually considered “mandatory fun” in the Army, but for the troopers and families of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, the gathering at Camp Triumph in Copperas Cove on Thursday was a step up from the usual unit function.

The “Garryowen” families not only had the opportunity to socialize outside of work and allow their spouses and children to meet and make new friends, but they were also able to take advantage of the many activities offered at the camp.

