The Army’s top officer will be featured at the July 11 general membership meeting of the Central Texas Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army.
Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff and a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will also honor Vietnam veterans.
The meeting will take place 6 to 9 p.m. at Club Hood, Building 5764, 24th St., at Fort Hood.
General admission is $25 each when purchased in advance, and $30 at the door.
For ticket or more information, go forthoodausa.org or visit the chapter’s Facebook page.
Jacob Brooks
