The 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood will have a new commanding general take the place of current commander Maj. Gen. Paul Calvert, according to the Department of Defense.
Maj. Gen. Jeffery D. Broadwater will take command of the 1st Cavalry Division. Broadwater is the acting commanding general at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin in California.
Broadwater was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, and raised in Radcliff, Kentucky. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1989 and was commissioned as an armor officer, according to the Army.
Calvert has been the division commander since October 2017.
He has served on teams that have been awarded the Joint Meritorious Unit Award (one oak leaf cluster), the Valorous Unit Award (two oak leaf clusters) and the Meritorious Unit Citation.
The division expects that the change of command to take place in October.
More information will be released as the change gets closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.