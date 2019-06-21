Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday he has authorized an additional 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to assist the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol with “the escalating humanitarian crisis at the southern border.”
In the past three weeks, more than 45,000 individuals from 52 countries have been apprehended illegally crossing the border into Texas, according to the statement by the governor.
“The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources we have in place,” said Abbott. “With the deployment of these troops, we are taking action to confront the crisis at the border and keep potentially dangerous criminals and illegal activity out of our communities. By working together with our federal partners, we will continue to pursue a strong and comprehensive strategy to secure our border.”
DHS will establish holding facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso for single adults entering the country illegally over the next few weeks. The additional Guardsmen will provide supplemental staffing support at these temporary holding facilities and additional enforcement support at ports of entry.
The Herald reached out to the Texas Military Department with a request on whether Guardsmen assigned to either the Killeen or Gatesville armories will be a part of the deployment, but the Texas Military Department has not yet released which units will be participating.
The release by the Texas Military Department stated that Guardsmen will be in a Title 32 U.S. code status, meaning that the mission will be federally funded but under the control of the governor.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released a statement on Friday in support of the governor’s decision.
“In the past few months we have seen an astonishing number of apprehensions at our border, which has overwhelmed Texas communities and depleted their resources,” Cruz said. “In May, the Border Patrol apprehended over 144,000 individuals — and if that pace continues, we’re looking at nearly two million apprehensions in a single year.
“I am grateful for Governor Abbott’s decision to send 1,000 troops from the Texas National Guard. It is long past time for Congress to act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.