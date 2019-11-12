Panipinto

Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20,died on Nov. 6, 2019, from injuries sustained when a Bradley Fighting Vehicle overturned at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, during training.

 U.S. Army photo

A soldier from Fort Hood’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was killed and two other soldiers injured when a Bradley Fighting Vehicle overturned Nov. 6 during training in the Republic of Korea, the Stars and Stripes reported Tuesday.

Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, of Bradenton, Florida, died the same day from injuries sustained in the rollover at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, according to an Army statement sent to Stars and Stripes.

