Dec. 15 will mark the second time the Heart of Texas Bass Anglers will place live wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Last year, the group was able to place 113 wreaths at the Killeen City Cemetery. The goal is to one day be able to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave, around 1,600.
Club Vice President Terry Sateren said the group currently has 137 live wreaths for this year’s ceremony, thanks to donations from community members and local VFW organizations.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15. It will include the playing of taps by a member of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division band, a message from a local chaplain, and a speech given by the organization’s current president, John Del Rio. Community members are encouraged to attend and help lay wreaths.
It costs $15 per sponsorship, although any amount is appreciated. The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers is a nonprofit group founded in 1974 to support “catch and release” and encourage youth, veteran and military fishing in the Killeen-Fort Hood community. It started partnering with Wreaths Across America last year.
“We figured that would be a good project to get into, to give back to the community,” Sateren said.
Donations can be made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0451p by Dec. 3. or via check payable to WAA-TXKCER-TX0451P. These can be mailed to WAA: Killeen, PO Box 690992, Killeen, TX 76549 by Nov. 30.
Donors may also mail checks directly to Wreaths Across America headquarters at PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623 by Dec. 3.
Any donations made after Dec. 3. will be used for next year’s ceremony. The Heart of Texas Bass Anglers accepts donations year-round for this event.
For additional information, contact waakilleen@gmail.com.
