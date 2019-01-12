A Fort Hood official confirmed Fort Hood was training Saturday. Booms were heard in the Killeen area as a result.
The 1st Cavalry Division tweeted earlier in the week that units were live-firing.
“Troopers occupied Blackwell Multi-Use and Pegasus Scaled Range Jan. 8,” according to the division’s Twitter. “The brigade is conducting a final gunnery prior to Pegasus Forge IV, a brigade-wide evaluation of combat.”
No date was provided on when the gunnery will end.
