The Department of the Army is conducting an activation ceremony for Army Futures Command to officially mark the opening of its newest command today.
Unique in structure and design, Army Futures Command is being headquartered in Austin to better partner with academia, industry, and innovators in the private sector, in an environment where ideas and solutions can be developed rapidly to meet Army requirements.
A former Fort Hood general. Lt. Gen. John "Mike" Murray is the Army Futures Command first commander. He is scheduled to be promoted to four-star general today.
Those at the 11 a.m. ceremony at the University of Texas System Building where the Futures Command will be hardhearted include:
- The Honorable Mark T. Esper, Secretary of the Army
- General Mark A. Milley, 39th Chief of Staff of the Army
- The Honorable Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
- The Honorable Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin
