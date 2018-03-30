Thieves are targeting Harley Davidson motorcycles on Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services issued a criminal intelligence flyer last week about "larcenies of personally owned vehicles," focusing on newer model Harley Davidsons.
"Recent incidents have occurred where unknown individual(s) are stealing newer model Harley Davidson motorcycles across the Ft Hood Main Cantonment," reads the flyer. "This is a rapid trend across the region and we believe it is, in part driven by tow large scale Motorcycle Swap Meets in the State of Texas, within the next few weeks where bikes would be parted out for cash."
The thefts are taking place in broad daylight by an unknown means and happen because newer Harley Davidsons have a "vulnerability in their security if the owner does not change factor settings or lock front forks," reads the flyer.
Motorcycle license plates are also being stolen, according to the flyer.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is investigating the thefts and monitoring post property for suspicious activity.
Soldiers are advised to safeguard personal and assigned government property, including changing PIN numbers or codes on motorcycle security systems from factory settings. Fork locking mechanisms should be used, as well.
Motorcycle license plates should be secured with nuts and bolts, instead of wing nuts which can be easily removed.
Motorcycles should be parked in a well lit area with high visibility, and suspicious activity should be reported immediately to 254-287-4001.
