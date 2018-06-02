Health problems from open burn pits in Southwest Asia devastating to Belton family

More Information

Who is eligible

Veterans and service members eligible to sign up for the Veterans Affairs Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry* include those who served in:

Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn

Djibouti, Africa, on or after Sept. 11, 2001

Operations Desert Shield or Desert Storm

Southwest Asia theater of operations on or after Aug. 2, 1990

How to sign up for the Burn Pit Registry

You must have a Premium DoD self service (DS) logon Level 2 account to participate. If you are already enrolled in the Veterans Affairs health care system, your Premium DS Logon Level 2 account is used to check your E-benefits.

To get a Premium DS logon Level 2 account, go to veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry/#page/home and click on the link “Need a DS Logon?” Fill out the required information to set up a user name and password.

Log in using your Premium DS logon Level 2 account.

The registry will require some information on your locations during deployments. It is recommended you have your DD-214 handy as an aide.

Important notes:

No cost to participate

Not a disability compensation questionnaire or required for other VA benefits

Enrollment in VA’s health care system not necessary

Based on Veterans’/service members’ recollection of service, not on their military records

Veterans’/service members’ family members are not eligible to participate

After completing the questionnaire you can schedule a free health exam with a VA provider

Were you affected?

If you would like to share your experience about health issues you believe are related to your exposure to airborne toxins and open burn pits while deployed, please contact David A. Bryant at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554. Please ensure you provide your name and a reliable means of contacting you.

By the numbers

Total number of veterans signed up for the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry as of May 3, 2018: 141,246

Number of veterans in Temple Veterans Affairs Hospital region signed up for registry: 4,508

Total number of veterans up to age 64 possibly eligible to sign up:

Bell County: 44,772

Coryell County: 11,518

Lampasas County: 2,754

Total number of veterans within the three counties (all ages): 71,656

Total number of Gulf War Era veterans in Texas: 749,633

Source: Texas Veterans Commission