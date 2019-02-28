Hearing booms in the distance echoing from Fort Hood? It's not an Army unit this time.
Marine tankers with the 1st Marine Division's 1st Tank Battalion are conducting live-fire training with Abrams battle tanks on several Fort Hood ranges, according to Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug. The battalion is based out of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.
Haug said the Marines will be conducting the training through Monday. Units with the Army's Special Operations Command are scheduled for live-fire training next week.
Units from Fort Hood's 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 36th Engineer Brigade were also scheduled to conduct live-fire training exercises on Thursday, Haug added.
