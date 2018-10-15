HARKER HEIGHTS — With help from area businesses and schools, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce mailed off 200 letters and cards Monday to Fort Hood soldiers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment deployed to Iraq.
It was part of the chamber’s “Operation Thank-you,” which will be an ongoing effort to spread appreciation to service members, officials said.
“We’ve done this for different units as well,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO of the chamber.
Last year, Pence said the chamber collected and sent cards to deployed 1st Cavalry Division soldiers.
“Every time they’ve gone overseas, we try to initiate Operation-Thank You,” Pence said.
The first batch of school letters, which Pence sent off late Monday, came from Killeen and Harker Heights middle schools.
“Some classes integrated the project into their daily work,” Pence said.
Individuals, organizations and businesses are welcome to drop off cards and letters to the visitor center at 552 Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights. Postage is paid for by the chamber. Pence sends a letter stating the purpose of the package with each batch.
Businesses and organizations can schedule bulk pickup with Pence at 254-699-4999 and gina@hhchamber.com.
More than 2,100 3rd Cavalry soldiers are deployed to Iraq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.