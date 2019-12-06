DAV logo

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 in Harker Heights will host an event Saturday to honor Vietnam veterans and commemorate the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the chapter, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Harker Heights.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

