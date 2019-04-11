Max Glauben told Members of 1st Combat Aviation Brigade to never be a bystander and to stand up for one another.
“That means that we can’t turn our backs when things happen that are unjust, mean, evil,” the Holocaust survivor said.
“All human beings are cut from the same cloth and it doesn’t matter what color, ethnicity, religion, or gender,” said Max Glauben, a Lifetime member of the Board of Directors for the Dallas Holocaust Museum. “Because we are all created equal. If you cut your finger red stuff comes out.”
Glauben, along with Greg Philipson, spoke to a packed room of about 200 soldiers and civilians on the Holocaust as part of a 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Calvary Division Holocaust Remembrance event Thursday at the Phantom Warrior on Fort Hood.
First lieutenant Savanah Shepperd, a Jewish pilot with 3-227th assault helicopter battalion, said Glauben’s message meant a great deal to her.
“His message is so in line with our Army values. I think it was perfect to talk about because we don’t consider ourselves individuals in the Army and in the Jewish world it’s the same way, we say that every Jew is responsible for the other Jew.” Shepperd said.
Glauben was born in 1928 in Warsaw, Poland. In 1939, Max and his family were placed in the Warsaw Ghetto until the uprising of the Ghetto in 1943.
After the uprising, Glauben and his family were moved to the Madjanek Gas Chambers. There, Glauben was separated from his mother, brother and the rest of his family where they would perish. Glauben and his father were selected to work as slave labor at the Bduzyn Concentration Camp where his father was killed three weeks later after their transfer.
“They [Nazi soldiers] took 10 hostages for each person. My father becomes a hostage and I see him lying on the floor Friday night, they put us into the baracks, and when I get up Saturday morning my father’s body and other bodies are gone and in the place of each body are the shoes that they wore.” Glauben said.
Glauben was then sent to the Mielec, Wieliczka, and Flossenburg concentration camps. On April 23, 1945, Glauben was part of the Dachau Death March when the U.S. Army liberated Max and his fellow prisoners.
“It was an unbelievable feeling, because we never thought we were going to make it through anything,” Glauben said.
In 1947, at the age of 19, Max came to New York, then later moved the Atlanta, Georgia, where he signed up for the Selective Service and was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood during the Korean War.
“I was appreciative of the people that saved my life. The United States Army liberated and accepted me as a citizen on a permanent visa. Why shouldn’t I be a part of this country and repay for my liberation.”
Today, Glauben is a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Associate of the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah and a lifetime member of the Board of Directors for the Dallas Holocaust Museum. Max currently lectures on the Holocaust at schools, churches, colleges and various other organizations and Institutes.
