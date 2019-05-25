HARKER HEIGHTS — General George Patton once said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
That quote from Patton were the final words spoken by guest speaker Col. Jonathan Byrom, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, at the Memorial Ceremony in Harker Heights on Saturday.
“Communities come together, friends and families gather together, because this is what we do in America,” Byrom said during his remarks.
“We never forget, and we celebrate the lives we have and the freedom these brave men and women fought for and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Approximately 250 people attended the ceremony in front of the Veterans Monument just outside of City Hall.
The ceremony featured remarks by Tracey Brown Greene, commander of the Centex Chapter 1876 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart; Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith; and Col. Byrom. Also included were an armed forces music medley by the 1st Cavalry Division Band, a ceremonaial wreath laying by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Wharton and Staff Sgt. Erik Martinez of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, a rifle salute by soldiers of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and the playing of taps.
A parade featuring approximately 40 entrants preceded the ceremony. The parade went north on Farm-to-Market 2410/ Knight’s Way, from Wildewood Drive to Miller’s Crossing, ending near City Hall.
“This was as American as it gets this morning — a small-town, American parade for Memorial Day,” Col. Byrum said.
