Nolanville Police Department investigators have confirmed the identity of the woman who was killed when she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton on July 21.
With the assistance of the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office the victim’s identity was confirmed as Rhonda Lenel Richardson, who was born in 1975.
Information was obtained during the investigation that Richardson was staying in Killeen, police said. Further investigation determined that Richardson’s family lives in Amarillo.
Nolanville officers interviewed her mother and brother and, after confirming her identity and relationship, provided them with the pertinent information regarding the accident and arrangements regarding the release of Richardson’s body.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under way, according to Nolanville police.
The driver of the vehicle was not cited and cooperated with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.