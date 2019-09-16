Over 250 troops from III Corps headquarters at Fort Hood deployed to Iraq and Kuwait earlier this month for a yearlong deployment to head up the ground forces coalition against the Islamic State group. III Corps officially took command of the task force during a Saturday ceremony.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, III Corps top enlisted soldier, uncased the III Corps colors at the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve transfer of authority ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, on Saturday.
