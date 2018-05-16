FORT HOOD — Hundreds of Fort Hood soldiers, veterans and their families attended a cake-cutting ceremony Wednesday at III Corps Headquarters to celebrate the 100th anniversary since the corps’ creation.
The 1st Cavalry Division Band played relevant time-pieces as soldiers dressed in authentic uniforms from significant periods of military service presented a recital of their contribution to the impressive III Corps.
The corps was created on May 16, 1918, and participated in World War I.
An Audie Murphy doppelganger, wearing an authentic replica of a 3rd Infantry Division World War II-era uniform stepped forward as the band played “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller.
“I’m proud as hell to be a Phantom Warrior,” said III Corps deputy commander Maj. Gen. J.T. Thompson, referring to III Corps’ nickname.
III Corps is the higher headquarters unit for Fort Hood and several other Army posts.
Thompson accepted awards of recognition presented on behalf Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Congressman John Carter.
Thompson, along with former III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk Sr., retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox and several former command sergeants major participated in the holding the sabre that cut the large birthday cake.
“You know cavalrymen,” Cox said as he held the sabre.
Current III Corps commander Lt. Gen Paul Funk II and other III Corps soldiers are deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, where the are commanding the coalition to fight the Islamic State group, or ISIS. More III Corps 100th anniversary celebrations are being planned for October, after they return.
For more about III Corps and the unit’s history, grab a copy of the Fort Hood Herald on newstands now, which includes a special section on III Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.