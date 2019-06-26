FORT HOOD — The strength and mental agility of 10 soldiers from across III Corps, which includes Fort Hood and other Army posts, are being put to the test during Fort Hood’s Best Warrior competition this week.
The competition includes testing of each individual fitness level, military knowledge, warrior skills and preparedness in several — and often very physical — events.
On Tuesday, the competitors took park in Army combatives — a type of hand-to-hand combat — along with physical readiness training. They ended the day with risk-management assignment from a scenario provided by Sgt. Maj. John Vicars, a senior leader in III Corps.
In “today’s modern Army, you not only have to be physical but also mentally fit. Which is why we assess them on both set of skill at the best warrior competition,” said Master Sgt. Justin Nelson, the III Corps master gunner.
On Wednesday, the competition including a combat lifesaver course.
The competition is set to end on Friday with an award presentation. Events are designed to be in quick succession in order to test the soldiers’ ability to be able to think quickly and make impulse tactical and technical decisions, as they would in combat.
“It’s humbling representing more than 90,000 soldiers across five installations,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Nixon from 89th Military Police Brigade, a Fort Hood unit. “We are not only competing, but we are also representing the soldiers that we work with day to day.”
