Winners of the III Corps’ Best Warrior competition were announced Thursday at Bella Sera Italian Restaurant in Copperas Cove.
Coordinators of the event — Task Force Phantom Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Merle Jones, and retired 1st Sgt. Fernando Fernandez — were at the award presentation along with the competitors.
Final events of the competition included a 12-mile road march, an armed forces physical fitness test, a land navigation test, and a stress fire test.
“We have the best here today,” Jackson said as he announced the winners for 2018 — Staff Sgt. Dustin Nixson and Spc. Zachary Cockrill.
“The important thing about this experience to me was the camaraderie, learning from the other competitors, and identifying areas that needed improvement,” said Nixson, 29, an infantryman with the 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood. “I actually feel humbled by the experience.”
Cockrill, 21, a military policeman with the 97th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, at Fort Riley, Kansas, said, “I learned not to quit, since I thought I wouldn’t finish due to an injury I sustained during the 12-mile march … so I kept trying.”
Each winner was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, a 45-pound ruck of military gear, and a statute of Frank Franzetta’s iconic “Death Dealer” — an image selected in 1986 by Gen. Crosbie Saint to represent III Corps.
