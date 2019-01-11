FORT HOOD – III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed its new senior enlisted advisor during a ceremony at the III Corps headquarters building on Friday.
Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex assumed responsibility as the III Corps and Fort Hood senior enlisted advisor. He is the top enlisted soldier on post, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby, who left Fort Hood in October to become the U.S. Army Futures Command command sergeant major in Austin.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II welcomed Hendrex and his family to the Phantom Warrior team.
“Today we welcome a leader of the highest caliber to the ‘Phantom Warrior’ team,” Funk said. “He is a battle tested leader with a track record of success and a consummate professional.”
Funk also welcomed Hendrex’s wife Christina and two children, Sidney and Alexander, to Fort Hood.
“Thank you for your family’s service and sacrifices for our great nation,” Funk said.
Hendrex thanked his family, individuals who helped him during his career, the transition to Fort Hood and Funk for the opportunity to be at III Corps. He said he and his family were happy to be back at Fort Hood.
“It is truly a great place and the thing that is almost overpowering is a large portion of our Army’s combat direct fire weapons systems, almost 80 percent of the Army’s firepower is within this corps, so it is an incredible responsibility as a senior enlisted advisor to the commander,” Hendrex said.
Hendrex said he has completed transition to Fort Hood and is now getting into the issues like health and welfare of the soldiers, and had a message for them.
“I’ve never seen the world in a more chaotic state, it would not surprise me if a balloon went up and we had units deploying out tomorrow,” he said.
Soldiers need to focus on physical fitness, Army training, and being prepared, Hendrex said. “We are designed for the away game, so you have to be prepared to deploy and you have to be prepared to deploy today.”
His previous assignments include serving as the command sergeant major at the battalion, brigade and division level. He has deployed during his career in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Noble Eagle, Intrinsic Action, Joint Forge, Joint Guardian, Restore Hope, Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
Prior to coming to Fort Hood, he was the senior enlisted leader for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.