III Corps leadership transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve on Thursday to the XVIIIth Airborne Corps. The III Corps headquarters element departed at the end of August 2017 for a year-long deployment to lead the 79-nation coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
The unit is expected back to Fort Hood later this week.
