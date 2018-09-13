III Corps

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul F. Funk II, outgoing commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve and outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby Jr. case the III Corps flag during a transfer of authority ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq. Sept. 13, 2018. The U.S. Army’s III Corps, deployed from Fort Hood, Texas to areas in Southwest Asia, transferred its command authority to the XVIII Airborne Corps, deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. III Corps deployed for a year-long tour in August 2017 and is scheduled to return home later in the week.

III Corps leadership transferred authority of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve on Thursday to the XVIIIth Airborne Corps. The III Corps headquarters element departed at the end of August 2017 for a year-long deployment to lead the 79-nation coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The unit is expected back to Fort Hood later this week.

