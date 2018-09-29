COPPERAS COVE — With cool, fall weather members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the surrounding community in Copperas Cove came out in numbers to support the church’s second annual Fall Festival.
“We are here to spread God’s love,” said Skip Gravatt, president of the congregation. Vendors were on site, selling food, art and other goods.
The festival kicked off with the 1st Calvary Division Band which entertained all those who were in attendance.
Also part of the fest: A hayride, horse rides, inflatable obstacle course, sack races, ring toss, face painting among other festivities.
“Sharing God’s love is our primary goal,” said Gravatt. “At the end of the day that is our mission no matter what else takes place, that is number one.”
