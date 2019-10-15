Airport

An Amercian Eagle airplane is prepared for passengers at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in 2017 at 8101 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

If you think you are hearing more airplanes than usual in the Killeen area, you are correct.

The primary reason for the increase in air noise heard by residents Tuesday morning is from the continued deployment and redeployment of troops, according to Fort Hood officials.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

