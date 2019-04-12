FORT HOOD — The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, said farewell to one commander and welcomed a new one during a command change ceremony Friday on Cooper Field.
Col. Wilson R. Rutherford IV relinquished command of the brigade to Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt after mounting horses in the cavalry tradition to review the assembled troops of the brigade. Schoenfeldt is a former commander of the brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment.
“Over the last two years, Ironhorse has repeatedly demonstrated that it is prepared to conduct decisive action on behalf of our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, 1st Cavalry Division commander. “This is truly a formation that is ‘ready now,’ and Col. ‘Trey’ Rutherford has been the driver of the readiness realized by this great team. Trey, as a commander, your ability to visualize, describe, direct, lead and assess has been superb.”
Rutherford most recently led the brigade through its deployment to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve from May 2018 to January 2019. His next assignment will be at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
